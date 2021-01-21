Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Upgraded at Nordea Equity Research

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NENTF stock opened at $54.55 on Thursday. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.94.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Broadcasting & Streaming, and NENT Studios. The Broadcasting & Streaming segment operates commercial streaming and satellite TV platforms; pay-TV channels and free TV channels; and national radio networks.

