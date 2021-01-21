Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Trimmed by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,654 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,406,000 after buying an additional 577,841 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 841.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,623,000 after buying an additional 1,758,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,084,000 after buying an additional 752,193 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,121,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $240,036,000 after buying an additional 41,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 24.4% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 687,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $147,092,000 after buying an additional 135,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.92.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $253.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.45. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $258.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

