Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.