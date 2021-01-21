Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Issue $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.
Northern Trust has raised its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $94.80 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $109.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average of $85.58.
Several brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northern Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.17.
In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
