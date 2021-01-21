Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Issue $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

Northern Trust has raised its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $94.80 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $109.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average of $85.58.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northern Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.