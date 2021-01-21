Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $42.04 and last traded at $42.04, with a volume of 11720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.49.

Specifically, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $69,851.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,532.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $120,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,101 shares of company stock worth $198,561 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NWN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Northwest Natural from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average of $48.64.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $93.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

