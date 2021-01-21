Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Down 13.3%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s share price dropped 13.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.00 and last traded at $43.50. Approximately 757,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 351,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.17.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,600,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

