Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.58

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.58 and traded as high as $17.54. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 shares last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 1,984 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 18.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 20.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Company Profile (NYSE:NXR)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

