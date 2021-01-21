NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $9.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $544.56. The stock had a trading volume of 182,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,922,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $337.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. New Street Research lowered NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.92.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.