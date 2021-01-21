NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Boosted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,082 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,770 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $29,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after buying an additional 516,044 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,858,901,000 after buying an additional 161,926 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,565,449,000 after buying an additional 90,547 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,869,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,553,177,000 after buying an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in NVIDIA by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,403,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,300,806,000 after buying an additional 163,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.92.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $534.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $527.69 and a 200-day moving average of $503.75. The company has a market capitalization of $330.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

