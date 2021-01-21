NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $210.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.52.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $174.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $182.55. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of -329.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $1,895,160.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,561.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,128 shares of company stock worth $6,171,512. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.