Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Stock Position Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMP. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 315,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 48,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 39,403 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMP. Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Oasis Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Oasis Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $489.58 million, a P/E ratio of 206.89 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

