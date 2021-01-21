ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 179,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 29,241 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 255,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 62,192 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts anticipate that ObsEva will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.
ObsEva Company Profile
ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.
