Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Position Trimmed by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 540.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 29.7% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OXY opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $45.45.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Societe Generale began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. 140166 raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

