Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Achieves Market Cap of $219.92 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001614 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $219.92 million and $72.79 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00062619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.85 or 0.00540881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00042251 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,288.08 or 0.03961995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016615 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

OCEAN is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

Ocean Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

