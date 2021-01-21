ODUWA Price Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.61 million and $85,462.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One ODUWA token can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,507.22 or 1.00314557 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00025177 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00015008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000214 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000225 BTC.

ODUWA Token Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Token Trading

ODUWA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

