OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OGE Energy remains the largest electric utility in Oklahoma. Its well-positioned, regulated utility business continues to offset the prevailing headwinds. The company is pursuing an aggressive investment strategy to upgrade its infrastructure and provide seamless services to its customers. OGE Energy plans to spend around $3.51 billion between 2020 and 2024. OG&E's current business strategy has reduced carbon dioxide emissions by over 40% compared to 2005 levels. However, decreased demand resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic caused volatility in oil and natural gas commodity prices, which has been affecting OGE Energy’s Enable Midstream. Moreover, its unfavorable financial ratios might have caused investors to lose confidence in the stock. Evidently, its shares underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut OGE Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised OGE Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised OGE Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.89.

NYSE OGE opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.22 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.54%.

In related news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,888.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $897,343.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Michael Sanner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $67,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,701 shares of company stock worth $1,326,748. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $35,875,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,177,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 713.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 249,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 218,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in OGE Energy by 27.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 997,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,586,000 after buying an additional 212,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in OGE Energy by 349.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 244,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,411,000 after buying an additional 189,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

