Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of OVBC opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.34.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.52 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.92%.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.