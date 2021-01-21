OLD National Bancorp IN Has $2.03 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,344 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 14th. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.85.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $142.80 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.41. The company has a market capitalization of $225.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

