OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $1.43 Million in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 68.9% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in CoStar Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $899.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $500.24 and a 52-week high of $951.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $890.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $844.17.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $425.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSGP. Truist raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $890.58.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.