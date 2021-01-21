OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 160 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,831 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in DexCom by 107.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.83.

Shares of DXCM opened at $364.12 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.07 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.46, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.22 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total value of $133,743.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $287,459.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.18, for a total transaction of $435,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,528 shares of company stock valued at $31,374,074. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

