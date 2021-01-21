OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Linde by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,300,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,610,000 after purchasing an additional 662,883 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 912.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 521,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,298,000 after purchasing an additional 470,403 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Linde by 4,136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 439,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,741,000 after purchasing an additional 429,465 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Linde by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,627,000 after purchasing an additional 403,726 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Linde by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 496,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,207,000 after purchasing an additional 325,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Linde stock opened at $257.40 on Thursday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $274.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

