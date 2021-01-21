OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,048 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $389.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $372.41 and a 200-day moving average of $336.48. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $398.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.25.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

