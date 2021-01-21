OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 54,544 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 54,544 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $123,883.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,550 shares of company stock worth $2,452,425 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NYSE GLW opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.25, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average is $33.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

