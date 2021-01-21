OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 5,910 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,213,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,049 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 6.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,703,835,000 after buying an additional 1,060,295 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 90.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,659,000 after buying an additional 1,959,785 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,503,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,641,000 after buying an additional 66,669 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 27.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,200,000 after buying an additional 668,126 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PGR opened at $96.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.26 and a 200-day moving average of $92.73. The company has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 68.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.40.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $573,726.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,684. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

