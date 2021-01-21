OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 88 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in Cigna by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cigna by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 875 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $228.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.31 and a 200 day moving average of $189.17. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $229.12. The firm has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CI. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist lifted their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.94.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,371 shares of company stock valued at $31,077,824. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

