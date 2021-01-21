Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Shares Gap Up to $19.09

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.09, but opened at $21.29. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 2,704 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $109.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old Point Financial stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,215 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Old Point Financial accounts for about 2.9% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned 8.74% of Old Point Financial worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

