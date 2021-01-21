Oliver White Acquires 159 Shares of Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) (LON:FCH) Stock

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) (LON:FCH) insider Oliver White bought 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £151.05 ($197.35).

On Wednesday, December 16th, Oliver White acquired 179 shares of Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £150.36 ($196.45).

Shares of Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) stock opened at GBX 92.40 ($1.21) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.44. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 21.95 ($0.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 139 ($1.82). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 87.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 82.58. The stock has a market cap of £326.12 million and a PE ratio of -1.91.

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

