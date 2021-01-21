OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $61.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. OneMain traded as high as $54.88 and last traded at $54.41, with a volume of 947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.12.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OMF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on OneMain from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. CSFB boosted their target price on OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Get OneMain alerts:

In other OneMain news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $2,181,352.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,103,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,540,428.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $634,148.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,157,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,023,872.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1,911.8% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 829,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,920,000 after acquiring an additional 788,207 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,138,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 22,869.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 298,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 297,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,312,000 after acquiring an additional 294,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1,575.3% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 209,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 196,848 shares during the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.93. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Company Profile (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.