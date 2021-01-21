OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

Shares of OSPN opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 620.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. OneSpan has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.98.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $51.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. OneSpan had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneSpan will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $9,198,161.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,297,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,150,717.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in OneSpan by 52.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in OneSpan in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in OneSpan by 37.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in OneSpan in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in OneSpan by 65.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

