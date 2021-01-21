Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) Given a €16.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) received a €16.50 ($19.41) target price from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 70.77% from the stock’s previous close.

ORA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €13.38 ($15.74).

Shares of EPA ORA opened at €9.66 ($11.37) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.88. Orange S.A. has a 1-year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 1-year high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

