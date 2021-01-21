Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (ORA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA: ORA) recently:

1/19/2021 – Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) was given a new €16.50 ($19.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) was given a new €12.50 ($14.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) was given a new €13.50 ($15.88) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) was given a new €16.00 ($18.82) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) was given a new €13.60 ($16.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) was given a new €12.70 ($14.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) was given a new €13.50 ($15.88) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) was given a new €12.50 ($14.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) was given a new €14.00 ($16.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ORA opened at €9.66 ($11.37) on Thursday. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a fifty-two week high of €15.80 ($18.59). The business has a 50-day moving average of €9.97 and a 200 day moving average of €9.88.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

