Orchid 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.66 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $103.42 million and approximately $13.66 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orchid has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00062421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.29 or 0.00539205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00042220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,285.34 or 0.03953780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016649 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.