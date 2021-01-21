ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.45). Equities analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 150,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

