Origin Dollar (OUSD) Reaches One Day Volume of $56,624.00

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $6.88 million and $56,624.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00003073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00050947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00125766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00072366 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00279994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00067963 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000693 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,018,095 tokens. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Token Trading

Origin Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

