Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORKLY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS ORKLY remained flat at $$9.98 on Wednesday. 8,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,286. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Orkla ASA has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and consumer and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

