Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 16.46%.

Shares of ORRF stock opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $22.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

ORRF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Orrstown Financial Services from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th.

In related news, CFO Thomas R. Brugger bought 5,000 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,308. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Todd Hornberger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,690 shares in the company, valued at $359,620.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $88,650 and sold 7,596 shares worth $132,450. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

