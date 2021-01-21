Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 16.46%.
Shares of ORRF stock opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $22.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
ORRF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Orrstown Financial Services from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th.
About Orrstown Financial Services
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.
