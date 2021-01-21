OTA Financial Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 12,373 CIIG Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIICU)

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CIIG Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIICU) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Separately, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CIIG Merger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $747,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIICU traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.58. 4,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,771. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. CIIG Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $43.91.

CIIG Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

