OTA Financial Group L.P. Invests $6.13 Million in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 165,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,130,000. TCF Financial comprises 4.1% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in TCF Financial by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 41,649 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 12.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 19.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 18,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in TCF Financial by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

TCF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average is $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $495.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.83 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. Analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCF. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TCF Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of TCF Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

