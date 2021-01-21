OTA Financial Group L.P. Lowers Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

OTA Financial Group L.P. lessened its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,832 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises 1.3% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,325.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock remained flat at $$40.62 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $51.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.66.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.