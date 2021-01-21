OTA Financial Group L.P. Takes $1.31 Million Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000. TC Energy accounts for approximately 0.9% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.94. 84,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.608 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRP. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

