Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $709.60 Million

Analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will announce sales of $709.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $650.10 million to $769.10 million. Overstock.com reported sales of $370.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.73. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $731.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSTK. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

In other Overstock.com news, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,187.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David J. Nielsen sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $88,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,102.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at $4,010,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Overstock.com by 65.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Overstock.com by 18.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,944,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,276,000 after buying an additional 300,582 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 139.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at $81,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OSTK traded down $2.01 on Friday, reaching $60.93. 1,770,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,575,372. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 290.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.