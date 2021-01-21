Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OMI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.35.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $31.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,527.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 23.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 152.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

