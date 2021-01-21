Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,412 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,085,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $90.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

