Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $41,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $48,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 47.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 38.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.33.

In other 3M news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMM traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $181.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.87.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.