Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,159,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $6,800,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Accenture by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Accenture by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Accenture by 82.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 102,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after buying an additional 46,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.85.

In related news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $1,922,723.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,499.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,714,165 shares of company stock worth $154,647,418 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $260.74. 9,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,495. The company has a market capitalization of $171.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.90.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

