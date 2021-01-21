Pachira Investments Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 5.2% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,529. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $215.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

