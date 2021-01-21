Pachira Investments Inc. Invests $230,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

ARKK stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.19. 179,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,774,062. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.32. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $149.80.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.