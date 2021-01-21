PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $37.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41.

PACW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.14.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

