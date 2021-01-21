PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $42.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.54% from the company’s current price.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $58.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 69.96 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.16. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $58.94.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $331.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.09 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 33.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

