Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.65

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.65 and traded as high as $0.84. Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 53,000 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$43.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.65.
Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.0002 earnings per share for the current year.
Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.
