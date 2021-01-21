Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.65

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.65 and traded as high as $0.84. Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 53,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$43.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.65.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.0002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,420. Insiders bought a total of 154,500 shares of company stock valued at $116,785 in the last quarter.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) Company Profile (CVE:POE)

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

